BRIEF-Svb Financial Group Q2 earnings per share $1.78

July 21 SVB Financial Group :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.78

* SVB Financial Group qtrly net interest income (fully taxable equivalent basis) of $283.6 million, an increase of $1.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

