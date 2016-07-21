版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Adobe co-chairman John Warnock sells 2,000 shares of co's common stock

July 21 Adobe Systems Inc :

* Co-Chairman, John Warnock reports open market sale of 2,000 shares of co's common stock at average price of $98.51/share on July 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐