2016年 7月 22日

BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.40

July 21 Glacier Bancorp Inc :

* Glacier Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income

$78.6 million versus $76.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Glacier Bancorp Inc announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

