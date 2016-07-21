版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Allegiant Travel says received a summary letter documenting results of FAA's CHEP

July 21 Allegiant Travel :

* Allegiant Travel Co says this week received a summary letter documenting results of the FAA's CHEP conducted between April 5 and June 30, 2016

* CHEP findings determined "to be minor with non-regulatory issues observed, or with non-systemic regulatory issues observed"

Source (bit.ly/29WOhNA) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

