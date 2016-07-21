BRIEF-Allegiant Travel says received a summary letter documenting results of FAA's CHEP

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Allegiant Travel :
* Allegiant Travel Co says this week received a summary letter documenting results of the FAA's CHEP conducted between April 5 and June 30, 2016
* CHEP findings determined "to be minor with non-regulatory issues observed, or with non-systemic regulatory issues observed"
Source (bit.ly/29WOhNA) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution