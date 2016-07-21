BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort entered into third amended credit agreement on July 20

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :
* New credit facility amends and restates company's $100 million credit facility
* On July 20, 2016, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing
* New credit facility extends maturity date of old credit facility from November 15, 2016 to July 20, 2021
* In addition, new credit facility increases facility size to $250 million of aggregate commitments
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter