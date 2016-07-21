BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort entered into third amended credit agreement on July 20

July 21 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc :

* New credit facility amends and restates company's $100 million credit facility

* On July 20, 2016, co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing

* New credit facility extends maturity date of old credit facility from November 15, 2016 to July 20, 2021

* In addition, new credit facility increases facility size to $250 million of aggregate commitments