BRIEF-Douglas Emmett and QIA buy 365,000 square foot West L.A. office building

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Douglas Emmett Inc :
* Acquisition price was $225 million, or $616 per square foot
* Douglas Emmett will manage joint venture and expects to retain a 20% to 30% equity interest
* Douglas Emmett and QIA acquire 365,000 square foot west l.a. Office building
* Deal for $225 million, or $616 per square foot.
* Property acquired using a new secured, non-recourse $90 million interest only loan that matures in July 2019
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter