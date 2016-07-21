版本:
BRIEF-Humana awarded Department of Defense TRICARE East Region contract

July 21 Humana Inc :

* Under terms of award, Humana's service area would cover approximately 6 million beneficiaries in a 30-state region

* Informed by U.S. Department of Defense it has been awarded contract for Tricare East region

* Tricare contract provides five, one-year options exercisable by department of defense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

