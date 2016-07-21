版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 05:17 BJT

BRIEF-Yadkin Financial to pay F.N.B. $45 mln if merger is terminated

July 21 Yadkin Financial Corp :

* If merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances, Yadkin has agreed to pay F.N.B. a termination fee of $45.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐