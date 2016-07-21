版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 07:12 BJT

BRIEF-Visa says longer term impact of brexit on Visa Europe's business is too early to determine

July 21 Visa :

* Visa on operations in China - working through issues relating to national security reviews and encryption standards

* Says "cross border commerce from oil and commodity based economies remain sluggish. This conference call is still in progress"

* "in the short term currency weakness and reduced economic growth are factors"

* Visa says post the brexit vote, currency volatilities reached levels co has not experienced in recent years

* Visa says had co included visa europe results for nine days it owned visa europe in quarter, it would have added minimum $12 million to net income

* Visa says longer term impact of brexit on visa europe's business is too early to determine

* Visa says immediate impact of brexit vote on visa europe has been on exchange rates

* Assuming exchange rates stay where they are and no major economic dislocations due to brexit, expect visa europe earnings to offset interest costs from debt in q4

* Visa europe is expected to add 2% to 3% to eps accretion in fiscal year 2017

* Current tax structure results in high reported or book tax rate for visa europe's earnings, which will add 1 percentage point to tax rate in 2017

* Visa europe has over $2 billion of cash on balance sheet; based on discussions with regulator in uk, will leave cash within visa europe legal entity

* Current plan is to issue at least $2 billion in debt before the end of this calendar year

* Plan to offset dilutive impact of preferred shares issued by buying stock in excess of normal buyback program.

* Plan to continue buying visa shares at current pace until co buys back sufficient stock to offset impact of preferred shares issued

* Expect that co will be done with buying back shares at current pace by the end of of the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Expect to take restructuring charge in fourth quarter to resize global cost structure as a result of visa europe acquisition

* In 2017, cross border growth could improve as dollar strength moderates and as accretion from visa europe materializes

* With brexit or without brexit, it does not change long-term view that rationale for putting co, visa europe together makes "extraordinary sense"

* Visa has not reversed its rule change permitting u.s. Merchants to surcharge credit transactions

* Funds that visa paid pursuant to conflict of interest class settlement remain in court supervised escrow accounts

* Conf call

* Visa says "starting next quarter we will incorporate europe as a new region in our operational performance data package"

* Visa says brexit vote has introduced significant uncertainty which is never good for business sentiment

* Accretion estimate assumes current tax structure stays in place through 2017, thus visa europe is a u.s. taxpayer; tax structure favorable from cash tax standpoint

* Will issue additional debt later this year to fund stock buybacks to offset dilution from preferred stock issued in visa europe transaction (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐