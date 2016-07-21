BRIEF-Visa says longer term impact of brexit on Visa Europe's business is too early to determine

July 21 Visa :

* Visa on operations in China - working through issues relating to national security reviews and encryption standards

* Says "cross border commerce from oil and commodity based economies remain sluggish"

* "in the short term currency weakness and reduced economic growth are factors"

* Visa says post the brexit vote, currency volatilities reached levels co has not experienced in recent years

* Visa says had co included visa europe results for nine days it owned visa europe in quarter, it would have added minimum $12 million to net income

* Visa says longer term impact of brexit on visa europe's business is too early to determine

* Visa says immediate impact of brexit vote on visa europe has been on exchange rates

* Assuming exchange rates stay where they are and no major economic dislocations due to brexit, expect visa europe earnings to offset interest costs from debt in q4

* Visa europe is expected to add 2% to 3% to eps accretion in fiscal year 2017

* Current tax structure results in high reported or book tax rate for visa europe's earnings, which will add 1 percentage point to tax rate in 2017

* Visa europe has over $2 billion of cash on balance sheet; based on discussions with regulator in uk, will leave cash within visa europe legal entity

* Current plan is to issue at least $2 billion in debt before the end of this calendar year

* Plan to offset dilutive impact of preferred shares issued by buying stock in excess of normal buyback program.

* Plan to continue buying visa shares at current pace until co buys back sufficient stock to offset impact of preferred shares issued

* Expect that co will be done with buying back shares at current pace by the end of of the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Expect to take restructuring charge in fourth quarter to resize global cost structure as a result of visa europe acquisition

* In 2017, cross border growth could improve as dollar strength moderates and as accretion from visa europe materializes

* With brexit or without brexit, it does not change long-term view that rationale for putting co, visa europe together makes "extraordinary sense"

* Visa has not reversed its rule change permitting u.s. Merchants to surcharge credit transactions

* Funds that visa paid pursuant to conflict of interest class settlement remain in court supervised escrow accounts

* Visa says "starting next quarter we will incorporate europe as a new region in our operational performance data package"

* Visa says brexit vote has introduced significant uncertainty which is never good for business sentiment

* Accretion estimate assumes current tax structure stays in place through 2017, thus visa europe is a u.s. taxpayer; tax structure favorable from cash tax standpoint

* Will issue additional debt later this year to fund stock buybacks to offset dilution from preferred stock issued in visa europe transaction (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)