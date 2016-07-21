BRIEF-Axia Netmedia announces anticipated closing date of going private transaction

July 21 Axia Netmedia Corp :

* Says currently expects to receive FCC approval on or about July 29, 2016

* Axia Netmedia announces anticipated closing date for completion of going private transaction

* Says if FCC approval is obtained when anticipated, Axia expects that arrangement will close on or about July 29, 2016