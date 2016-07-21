版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Molson coors declares regular quarterly dividend

July 21 Molson Coors Brewing Co :

* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend on its class A and class B common shares of US$0.41 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

