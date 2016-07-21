版本:
2016年 7月 22日

BRIEF-S&P says Aetna and Humana placed on creditwatch following U.S. DOJ announcement

July 21 S&P on Aetna and Humana:

* Intend to resolve the creditwatch placements after we evaluate additional details surrounding the suit and assess potential courses of action

* Aetna Inc., Humana Inc. and core subsidiaries ratings placed on creditwatch following U.S. department. Of justice announcement

Source (bit.ly/29XoZD7) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

