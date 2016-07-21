版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Delta to partner with Port Authority on LaGuardia terminal redevelopment

July 21 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Co, port authority of New York and New Jersey will partner to replace terminals C and D at New York's Laguardia airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

