版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 07:36 BJT

BRIEF-Petrofrontier announces closing of major resource property acquisition in Alberta

July 21 Petrofrontier Corp :

* Petrofrontier corp. Announces closing of major resource property acquisition in Alberta

* Says Robert J. Iverach will continue as chief executive officer and Robert Gillies will continue as chief financial officer

* Says appointed Kelly Kimbley as president

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐