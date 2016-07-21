BRIEF-Petrofrontier announces closing of major resource property acquisition in Alberta

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Petrofrontier Corp :
* Petrofrontier corp. Announces closing of major resource property acquisition in Alberta
* Says Robert J. Iverach will continue as chief executive officer and Robert Gillies will continue as chief financial officer
* Says appointed Kelly Kimbley as president
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter