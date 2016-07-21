版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 06:38 BJT

BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says planning to shed another 1,000 jobs, about 6 pct of global workforce - Fuelfix

July 21 (Reuters) -

* ConocoPhillips says it's planning to shed another 1,000 jobs, about 6 percent of its global workforce - Fuelfix Source text - (bit.ly/29X0Et7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

