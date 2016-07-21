BRIEF-21st Century Fox leaning towards cleaning house, removing many close to Ailes following his departure - CNBC, citing source

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :
* 21st Century Fox leaning towards cleaning house, removing many close to ailes following his departure - CNBC, citing source
Source (cnb.cx/29XmMaJ)
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter