BRIEF-21st Century Fox leaning towards cleaning house, removing many close to Ailes following his departure - CNBC, citing source

July 21 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc :

* 21st Century Fox leaning towards cleaning house, removing many close to ailes following his departure - CNBC, citing source

Source (cnb.cx/29XmMaJ)

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra)

