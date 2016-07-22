BRIEF-El Paso Electric files unopposed settlement in Texas rate case docket no. 44941

July 21 El Paso Electric Co
* If approved by puct,settlement would resolve EPE's rate
case, including revenue requirement for four corners generating
station
* Says EPE cannot predict when it will record revenue and
other impacts of unopposed settlement
* El Paso Electric files unopposed settlement in texas rate
case docket no. 44941
* Says terms of unopposed settlement include,an annual
non-fuel base rate increase of $37 million
* EPE anticipates filing new rate cases in Texas and New
Mexico in early 2017
