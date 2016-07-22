BRIEF-Cassiopea H1 loss after tax widens to 8.5 mln euros

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 22 Cassiopea SpA "
* Phase III clinical trial in usa and eu for treatment of moderate to severe acne with Winlevi on track
* No revenues were generated in H1 2016 since all products are still under development
* H1 cash and cash equivalents declined to 40.1 million euros ($44.23 million). These funds are held primarily in us$
* H1 loss after tax 8.5 million euros ($9.38 million)versus 1.8 million euros ($1.99 million)year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.