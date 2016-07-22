BRIEF-CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding H1 revenue CHF 219.5 mln

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
July 22 CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG :
* H1 revenue up 10.1 percent to 219.5 million Swiss francs ($223.07 million)
* H1 EBITDA rose by 22.7 million francs to 22.0 million francs
* H1 EBIT at 6.0 million francs versus loss 18.5 million francs year ago
* H1 net income up by 26.1 million francs, but remained due to restructuring costs at - 2.6 million francs
* Sees for 2016 a positive operating result
* Sees in FY 2016 higher sales Source text - bit.ly/29R8fsj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
