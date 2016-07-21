版本:
BRIEF-Fiera Capital reports June preliminary assets under management

July 21 Fiera Capital Corp :

* Preliminary estimate of assets under management of $109.1 billion as at June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

