BRIEF-Methode Electronics names John Hrudicka CFO

July 21 Methode Electronics Inc :

* Methode Electronics Inc announces CFO transition

* Hrudicka succeeds Douglas A. Koman

* John Hrudicka has been named its new chief financial officer

* Koman has agreed to remain with Methode through mid-September, and subsequently as a consultant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)