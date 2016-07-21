版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 06:09 BJT

BRIEF-Titanium Corp qtrly net loss $0.8 mln

July 21 Titanium Corporation Inc :

* Net loss for three month period ended may 31, 2016 was $0.8 million compared to $0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

