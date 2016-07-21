BRIEF-Alaska Airlines is in a Newark state of mind

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc :
* Expansion to New York City area with multiple new routes to Newark Liberty International Airport
* New service from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California will start in November 2016
* New service to San Jose, California beginning in march 2017
* Third daily departure from Seattle, Washington to Newark, New Jersey will be added in may 2017
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter