BRIEF-Lydian announces proposed investment by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021
July 21 Lydian International Ltd :
* Lydian announces proposed investment by the European Bank For Reconstruction And Development
* Says placement has aggregate gross proceeds of c$11.4 million
* Says EBRD will subscribe for an aggregate of 33.5 million ordinary shares of company at a price of c$0.34 per share
Says EBRD will subscribe for an aggregate of 33.5 million ordinary shares of company at a price of c$0.34 per share

Upon completion of placement, European bank for reconstruction and development to hold 45.5 million shares of co
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter