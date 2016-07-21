BRIEF-Lydian announces proposed investment by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

July 21 Lydian International Ltd :

* Lydian announces proposed investment by the European Bank For Reconstruction And Development

* Says placement has aggregate gross proceeds of c$11.4 million

* Says EBRD will subscribe for an aggregate of 33.5 million ordinary shares of company at a price of c$0.34 per share

* Upon completion of placement, European bank for reconstruction and development to hold 45.5 million shares of co