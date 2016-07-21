BRIEF-Prism Medical obtains interim order for plan of arrangement

BRIEF-Rambus signs patent license agreement with Winbond
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 21 Prism Medical Ltd :
* Prism Medical Ltd obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* It is currently anticipated that arrangement will be completed by early September 2016
* Interim order provides for holding of a special meeting of holders of common shares to approve deal involving Handicare Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter