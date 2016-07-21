版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Prism Medical obtains interim order for plan of arrangement

July 21 Prism Medical Ltd :

* Prism Medical Ltd obtains interim order for plan of arrangement

* Obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court of Justice

* It is currently anticipated that arrangement will be completed by early September 2016

* Interim order provides for holding of a special meeting of holders of common shares to approve deal involving Handicare Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐