BRIEF-Surveymonkey says appoints Tom Hale as President

July 21 Surveymonkey

* Hale has served in senior positions at Linden Lab and Adobe systems

* Surveymonkey says appoints Tom Hale as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

