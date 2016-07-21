版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 06:56 BJT

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs raising $5 bln to $8 bln for new private equity corporate buyout fund - CNBC, citing DJ

July 21 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs raising $5 bln to $8 bln for new private equity corporate buyout fund, its first fund of this type since 08 financial crisis - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

