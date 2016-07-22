版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-BB Biotech Q2 net profit of CHF 36 mln

July 22 BB Biotech AG :

* Expects a return to growth from its portfolio holdings in coming quarters and for FY 2016 as a whole

* Q2 net profit of 36 million Swiss francs ($36.59 million)

* Net result for first half was a negative 1170 million Swiss francs due to loss reported for Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9840 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐