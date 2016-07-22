版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-Gottex: total fee-earning assets $6.8 bln as of June 30

July 22 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Total fee-earning assets of group $6.8 billion as of June 30 versus $7.26 billion at March 31 Source text - bit.ly/2a4K38s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

