BRIEF-GE Q2 GAAP continuing operations earnings $0.36/share

July 22 General Electric Co :
* GE 2Q 2016 earnings
* Quarterly GAAP continuing operations EPS of $0.36
* Quarterly revenue $33.5 billion
* Q2 industrial segment organic revenue $24.4 billion, down
1 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $31.76
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirm 2016 industrial operating + verticals EPS
guidance
* "Expect strong organic growth in the second half of the
year and reaffirm our 2016 operating framework"
* Quarter-end backlog $320 billion, up 17 percent versus
2Q'15
* Non-GAAP quarterly industrial operating and verticals
earnings per share $0.51
* "We will continue to invest in key growth initiatives such
as GE digital, while returning about $26 billion to investors
through buyback, dividends"
Source text: invent.ge/2ageavM
Further company coverage: