BRIEF-FirstEnergy to recognize pre-tax impairment charges of about $647 mln in Q2 for closure of 2 generating units

July 22 FirstEnergy Corp :
* Expects Q2 results to reflect valuation allowance against
state, local net operating loss carryforwards of $159 million -
SEC filing
* Will recognize pre-tax impairment charges for closure of
two generating units of about $647 million in Q2 of 2016
* Co and unit expect that Q2 2016 results will reflect a
charge of $58 million from settlement and termination costs on
coal contracts
* Impact of goodwill impairment,contract
settlement,termination costs to not cause co/unit to be in
default of credit facilities/debt covenants
