BRIEF-Honeywell says weak biz jet demand weighing on aerospace div sales - Conf Call

July 22 Honeywell International Inc
* Says monitoring macro environment in light of Britain's
recently announced exit from the EU; says expect minimal
near-term impact
* Says continue to monitor its European short cycle
businesses for any signs of change
* Says will continue to be cautious in planning, and remain
conservative in terms of cost structure and investments in the
EU
* Says business jet demand environment is lower than
anticipated; says expect this trend to continue in 2H 2016
* Says M&A pipeline still looks "really good"; says have at
least 100 companies Honeywell is looking at any one point in
time - small ones to big ones
* Says tough to predict when those companies would become
available for M&A
