BRIEF-Golden Band seeks court approval of proposal to creditors & cancellation of existing shares

July 22 Golden Band Resources Inc
* Golden Band seeks court approval of proposal to creditors
& cancellation of existing shares
* Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act Proposal by co to its
creditors was approved by creditors on July 22, 2016
* Says proposal contemplates Procon Resources Inc. or its
nominee acquiring shares of co under a bid transaction
* Says closing date of transaction is expected to be August
12, 2016
* Golden Band Resources says purchase price by Procon under
stalking horse credit bid equals obligations of Golden Band to
Procon under credit agreement
* Says all existing shares and equity interests in Golden
Band will be retracted, cancelled and extinguished
