BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas announces restart of Nisku l2l pool

July 22 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc. Announces restart of Nisku l2l
pool
* Continues to be "financially well-positioned, with
existing positive working capital and no debt"
* Ironhorse oil & gas says pool has been shut in since
January 2016 due to uneconomic conditions and in order to
preserve value of Ironhorse's reserves
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc says operator has advised
production from pool was restarted without incident
* Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc anticipates pool will remain on
production provided commodity prices remain at an economic level
* Anticipates pool will remain on production provided
commodity prices remain at an economic level
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)