版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch affirmed Switzerland's long-term local currency IDR

July 22 Fitch :

* Has affirmed Switzerland's long-term local currency (LTLC) IDR at 'AAA' with a stable outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

