BRIEF-Hershey Trust to reach settlement with Pennsylvania's attorney general to resolve probe, would lead to director resignations- CNBC, citing DJ

July 22 (Reuters) -

* Hershey trust to reach settlement with Pennsylvania's attorney general to resolve probe, would lead to director resignations -CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

