公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日

BRIEF-Replicel Life Sciences continues restructuring with share structure consolidation

July 22 Replicel Life Sciences Inc

* Replicel Life Sciences continues restructuring with share structure consolidation

* Says its board of directors has authorized a plan to proceed with a consolidation of its outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

