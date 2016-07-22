BRIEF-Arianne Phosphate extends the term of warrants

July 22 Arianne Phosphate Inc :

* Has elected to extend expiry date of warrants to July 31, 2017

* Extension of term of 2.8 million share purchase warrants issued as private placement which closed on July 31, 2014 for proceeds of $5.6 million

* Arianne extends the term of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)