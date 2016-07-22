版本:
BRIEF-Terrapin 3 Acquisition extends date to consummate business combination

July 22 Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corp :

* Terrapin 3 Acquisition Corporation extends date to consummate business combination

* Anticipates closing proposed business combination on or before October 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

