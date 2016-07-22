版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 23日 星期六 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Liberty Interactive completes CommerceHub spin-off

July 22 Liberty Interactive Corp :

* Liberty Interactive Corporation announces completion of Commercehub spin-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

