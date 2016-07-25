BRIEF-WISeKey intends to merge with OpenLimit

July 25 Wisekey International Holding AG
:
* WISeKey intend to merge with OpenLimit to further
expand its cybersecurity and IoT platform and access to German
and EU IoT market
* Based on WISeKey's closing price of 6.69 Swiss francs
(6.17 euros) per class B share on July 22, 2016, exchange offer
ratio range values openlimit between eur 0.50 to eur 0.90 cents
per OpenLimit share
* Parties have agreed to progress all required work leading
to singing of a definitive merger agreement for a statutory
merger transaction under Swiss law until end of August 2016
* WISeKey has agreed to provide interim financing to
OpenLimit of up to 4.99 million euros ($5.48 million), in form
of an equity-linked financing facility, structured in two
tranches
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)