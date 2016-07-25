BRIEF-Julius Baer CFO says convinced can hit net new money target in each single year

July 25 Julius Baer
* CFO says on track to hit target cost savings targets
-media call
* CEO says expect recruitment drive to last another few
months, there's a chance new hires will be higher than the 200
announced for H1
* CEO says doesn't think Brexit will fundamentally change
role of London as financial center for the wealthy
* CEO says bank hasn't started to scale back investments in
UK, still trying to understand how Brexit will pan out
* CFO says convinced can hit net new money target in each
single year
