2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-G-Iii to acquire Donna Karan International from lvmh

July 25 G-iii Apparel Group Ltd

* G-Iii to acquire donna karan international from lvmh

* Says deal for an enterprise value of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

