BRIEF-RiceBran Technology files for sale of up to 2.7 mln shares

July 25 Ricebran Technologies

* RiceBran Technologies files for sale of up to 2.7 mln shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders- SEC filing

* RiceBran Technologies says will receive none of proceeds from sale or other disposition of shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

