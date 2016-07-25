版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 18:32 BJT

BRIEF-My Size gets approval to list its stock on NASDAQ as'MYSZ'

July 25 My Size Inc

* My size inc says received approval to list its common stock on NASDAQ capital market under symbol 'MYSZ'

* Trading on NASDAQ will become effective at open of trading on July 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐