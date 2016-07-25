BRIEF-Bind Therapeutics says two bidders join Pfizer's stalking horse bid

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Bind Therapeutics Inc
* Bids are in addition to pfizer inc.'s initial stalking horse bid of approximately $20 million under section 363 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
* Bind therapeutics announces two bidders join pfizer's stalking horse bid in auction for bind's assets
* u.s. Bankruptcy court has authorized bind to proceed with an auction on july 25, 2016
* Winning bid is subject to u.s. Bankruptcy court approval and a hearing is scheduled to take place on july 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.