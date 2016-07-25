版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 25日 星期一 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-DHX Media licenses season one of Looped

July 25 DHX Media Ltd :

* Licensed season one of Looped, exclusively for Amazon Prime members in U.S to stream or download via Amazon video app Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

