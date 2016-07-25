版本:
2016年 7月 25日

BRIEF-Photon Control confirms return of $4.5 mln

July 25 Photon Control Inc :

* Return of funds, with interest, was requested by board on July 5, 2016 after it became aware of unsanctioned transaction

* Received full return of $4.5 million plus interest from a related third-party company

* Photon control inc says photon control is expected to move into new facility in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

