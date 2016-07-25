版本:
BRIEF-Apricus Biosciences expands existing partnership with Ferring Pharmaceuticals

July 25 Apricus Biosciences

* Apricus biosciences inc says apricus and sandoz agree to mutually terminate license agreement

* Apricus eligible to receive additional $3.6 million in upfront and pre-commercialization milestone payments for expanded territory

* Apricus biosciences inc says further expands existing vitaros partnership with ferring pharmaceuticals in europe and asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

