BRIEF-Rex Energy to exchange debt for common shares

July 25 Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex Energy Corp says with the transaction, total interest expense savings from exchange will be approximately $11.1 million

* Holder to exchange $43.5 million of co's 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2020 for about 16.8 million shares of common stock

* Rex Energy Corp says agreement to exchange of outstanding 1.00%/8.00% senior secured second lien notes due 2020 for shares of common stock